Brian Bergner named editor of Verde Independent

COTTONWOOD — Award-winning journalist Brian M. Bergner Jr. is the new editor of Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc.

Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc. publishes VerdeNews.com, The Verde Independent, Camp Verde Bugle, Kudos and The Villager.

Bergner succeeds Dan Engler, who will retire at the end of July.

“When the opportunity presented itself to become editor of The Verde Independent, I jumped at the chance. I felt it was the next step in my career as a journalist to run a newsroom, and I can’t thank Publisher Babette Cubitt, and Western News&Info Inc. (WNI), for giving me this amazing opportunity,” Bergner said. “The Verde Independent has a long tradition of bringing quality news to the Verde Valley and we will continue that mission.”

Bergner is no stranger to the Verde Valley or WNI. He is a 2001 graduate of Sedona Rock High School and has spent the past six years working as a reporter and editor at The Daily Courier in Prescott, a sister publication to The Verde Independent.

Citing his experience with the Associated Press and Daily Courier, Cubitt said Bergner is an excellent choice to guide the Verde Independent’s news operations.

“Brian has long ties to the Verde Valley,” said Cubitt. “We look forward to Brian’s new leadership and continuing the strong news coverage for which our products are known.”

Bergner and his wife, Irma, are the parents of three children: A.J. 9, Emma 7, and Henry, 2 months old.

Bergner, a 2006 graduate of Northern Arizona University where he earned a bachelor-of-science degree in journalism, began his career in the news industry in 2007 as a sports reporter for the Sedona Red Rock News/Camp Verde Journal/Cottonwood Journal Extra, where he won statewide honors from the Arizona Newspapers Association for page design and Best Sports Column.

Berger moved to Phoenix in 2012 where he worked for the Associated Press on the college sports desk and eventually covered Major League Baseball during spring training. Also during his time in Phoenix, Bergner worked for The Record Reporter as production editor (March 2013-August 2015).

Bergner joined The Daily Courier in Prescott in August 2015 as a sports reporter. He eventually was promoted to associate sports editor, sports editor and news/sports editor while at the Courier. During his time in Prescott, Bergner won several statewide awards from the Arizona Newspapers Association including Best Team, Sport or Sports Beat Coverage, Best Sports Story, and Best Column: Analysis or Commentary, all in 2019’s Better Newspaper Contest.