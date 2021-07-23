July COVID-19 infections in Arizona at highest level since February

COVID-19 infections in Arizona are at their highest level since February. The Friday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 1,479 new cases, with seven deaths, in the past 24-hour reporting period.

That marks the eighth time in the past nine days Arizona has had more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

To date in July, Arizona has experienced 18,654 COVID-19 infections. Arizona is currently averaging 847 new cases each day.

Since testing began in January 2020, Arizona has seen 914,132 COVID-19 infections with 18.144 deaths.

Arizona’s vaccination rate is holding steady at 51.4%.

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-55,676 cases and 2,855 deaths in February 2021.

-23,749 cases and 974 deaths in March 2021.

-21,195 cases and 347 deaths in April 2021.

-16,730 cases and 271 deaths in May 2021.

-13,893 cases and 321 deaths in June 2021.

-So far in July, 18,654 cases and 205 deaths.



Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 new cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 new cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 new cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 new cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 new cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 new cases each day.

-February 2021: 1,988 new cases each day.

-March 2021: 766 new cases each day.

-April 2021: 706 new cases each day.

-May 2021: 539 new cases each day

-June 2021: 463 new cases each day.

-So far in July, 847 new cases each day.



Locations to make an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19:

• YRMC: https://www.yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations

• Spectrum Healthcare: https://www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine/ - 877-634-7333

• Yavapai Community Health Services - 928-771-3122

• Community Health Center of Yavapai - 928-583-1000

• In Yavapai County, the Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 12 years and older at CVS, the Little Clinic at Fry’s, Safeway, and other pharmacies – go to www.vaccine.gov to find the one most convenient for your family.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 35.2 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 626,190, according to worldometers.info.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still trails the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There has been an estimated 193 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 4.15 million deaths

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

July 23, 2021 – 914,132 cases with 18,144 deaths.

June 1, 2021 – 881,454 cases and 17,628 deaths.



May 1, 2021 – 863,571 cases and 17,338 deaths.

April 1, 2021 – 842,192 cases and 16,977 deaths.

March 1, 2021 – 817,821 cases and 15,979 deaths.

Jan. 31, 2021 – 762,145 cases and 13,124 deaths.

Jan. 22, 2021 – 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths.

Jan. 15, 2021 – 658,186 cases and 11,040 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.