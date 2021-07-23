OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, July 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Long-sought fugitive located in Payson

Robert David Pearsall III

Robert David Pearsall III

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 23, 2021 3:22 p.m.

PAYSON — Robert David Pearsall III, a fugitive with felony warrants in Yavapai County who was convicted in 2019 on charges of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault, was captured and taken into custody last week.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Pearsall was arrested Thursday after three years on the run. His 2019 convictions stemmed from a 2018 incident in which he attacked a man at a campsite, striking him repeatedly with a board.

The victim sustained multiple injuries including a severe head injury and partial loss of his ear. Pearsall was out on bond at the time of his trial but fled before the conviction was reached.

Pearsall was stopped by a Payson police officer early Thursday morning for a traffic violation on a moped, but then fled as the officer asked him for an ID. Following a vehicle and foot pursuit, the officer was able to take him into custody.

After providing a false name, the officer later determined the suspect to be Pearsall, the fugitive wanted in Yavapai County.

Pearsall now faces additional criminal charges from the arrest in Payson, including aggravated assault on law enforcement and weapons charges. He is currently in the Gila County Jail.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Reward for information about fugitive rises to $8,000
Pearsall still at large; reward remains $2,200
Reward increased to $2,200 in quest for suspect in attempted homicide
Sheriff’s Office needs help locating assault suspect
Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News