Obituary: Anthony Lamattina, 1932-2021
Originally Published: July 23, 2021 4:15 p.m.
Anthony Lamattina, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away May 28, 2021. He was born May 2, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York.
He was predeceased by his wife, Adrienne Lamattina.
He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Lamattina and his two granddaughters, Jaime Migdalene and Karen Burg.
No services are scheduled. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Elk’s Lodge, the date has not yet been determined.
Any donations should be made payable to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.
