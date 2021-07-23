OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, July 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Anthony Lamattina, 1932-2021

Anthony Lamattina

Anthony Lamattina

Originally Published: July 23, 2021 4:15 p.m.

Anthony Lamattina, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away May 28, 2021. He was born May 2, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York.

He was predeceased by his wife, Adrienne Lamattina.

He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Lamattina and his two granddaughters, Jaime Migdalene and Karen Burg.

No services are scheduled. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Elk’s Lodge, the date has not yet been determined.

Any donations should be made payable to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Adrienne Lamattina 1933-2021
Obituary: Herbert R. Miller 1942-2021
Obituary: Henry Bruckner
Obituary: Lois L. Lombardi
Obituary: Ralph Joseph Opre 1928-2017

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News