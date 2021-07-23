OFFERS
Fri, July 23
Obituary: David Louis Maple, 1936-2021

David Louis Maple

David Louis Maple

Originally Published: July 23, 2021 4:24 p.m.

David Louis Maple passed away suddenly on July 15, 2021.

He was born to Milford Damon Maple and Dorthy Celasti Bowers Maple in East Jackson Township, Pike County, Ohio on April 2, 1936. He was married to Carol Roberta Dewitt, (deceased 2008) on September 21, 1956; to whom were born four children, David Jr., Michael Robert, Mark Anthony, and Tamera Ann.

He married Neva Williams on August 15, 2009, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Upon graduating from high school, he was recruited into the nuclear industry and went to work at Goodyear Nuclear Plant in Piketon, Ohio. He retired in 1984 after 30 years. He then worked as an independent contractor for Nuclear Power Plants all around the country during shutdown and restarts to replace the spent nuclear rods. In 1989 he moved to Glen Rose, Texas and went to work during the start up of Comanche Peak Nuclear Power plant and stayed on after it became operational, retiring in 2001. After retiring, he moved to Cottonwood, Arizona and was active as a volunteer in the church and community. He was a volunteer at the Clemenceau Museum and the Jerome Museum. He also helped deliver Meals on Wheels for approx. 18 years.

David was a loving father and husband and was devoted to both. David was preceded in death by his parents, Milford and Dorthy; brothers, Paul E. Maple, Carl E. Maple and Larry M. Maple; sisters, Wanda R. Greathouse, Audry A. Gillispie and Karen A. Reed. He is survived by Dave L. Maple Jr. (Mary) Glen Rose, Texas, Michael R. Maple of Katy Texas, Mark A. Maple (Sandra) of Katy, Texas, and Tamera A. Maple of Waverly, Ohio, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were held at Clarkdale Baptist Church in Clarkdale. In lieu of flowers, it is asked for you to donate to the Clarkdale Baptist Church Building Fund.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

