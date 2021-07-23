Obituary: Robert P. Powell,1930-2021

Robert P. Powell passed quietly and in the company and comfort of his children on July 15, 2021 after 91 well-lived years.

He leaves in grief and gratitude his children, Jeffrey, Donna Marie, Timothy (Donna Lynn) and Dennis and grandchildren, Kyle and Jessica. He is survived by his brother, Henry Caruso, numerous nieces and nephews and grandchildren of his heart, Katharine Calmeyer and Emily Latta.

Born in Chicago, IL, Bob attended Lane Technical High School before joining the U.S. Navy in 1948. He was certified in Fire Control at Naval Station Great Lakes and was then assigned to destroyers U.S.S. Weeks and U.S.S. Zellars. He served his country to the best of his ability.

After his honorable discharge, Bob returned to Chicago, where a friend introduced him to Bernice Lindelof, who became his wife in 1955. They bought a home in Elk Grove Village, IL that they filled with children, dogs and noise. He played softball, bowled, coached Little League and occasionally vacuumed the living room.

He retired from the telephone company in 1992 and he and Bernice deserted their never quite empty nest for Cottonwood, Arizona, where they enjoyed making new friends, hitting the casino and traveling. After Bernice’s death in 1999 he became a proud and active member of Bert Black Jr. VFW Post 7400 and the American Legion Post 25, taking great satisfaction in service to fellow veterans. We hope you will all have a thought for him puttering in his workshop as you place crosses next Memorial Day.

In death, he is reunited with his Bernie; parents, Frank and Stella Powell; sisters, Virginia Wendt (nee Caruso), Jackie Carlton (nee Caruso) and brother Ronnie Caruso.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bert Black Jr VFW Post 7400. Date to be announced. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.