OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, July 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Robert P. Powell,1930-2021

Robert P. Powell

Robert P. Powell

Originally Published: July 23, 2021 4:08 p.m.

Robert P. Powell passed quietly and in the company and comfort of his children on July 15, 2021 after 91 well-lived years.

He leaves in grief and gratitude his children, Jeffrey, Donna Marie, Timothy (Donna Lynn) and Dennis and grandchildren, Kyle and Jessica. He is survived by his brother, Henry Caruso, numerous nieces and nephews and grandchildren of his heart, Katharine Calmeyer and Emily Latta.

Born in Chicago, IL, Bob attended Lane Technical High School before joining the U.S. Navy in 1948. He was certified in Fire Control at Naval Station Great Lakes and was then assigned to destroyers U.S.S. Weeks and U.S.S. Zellars. He served his country to the best of his ability.

After his honorable discharge, Bob returned to Chicago, where a friend introduced him to Bernice Lindelof, who became his wife in 1955. They bought a home in Elk Grove Village, IL that they filled with children, dogs and noise. He played softball, bowled, coached Little League and occasionally vacuumed the living room.

He retired from the telephone company in 1992 and he and Bernice deserted their never quite empty nest for Cottonwood, Arizona, where they enjoyed making new friends, hitting the casino and traveling. After Bernice’s death in 1999 he became a proud and active member of Bert Black Jr. VFW Post 7400 and the American Legion Post 25, taking great satisfaction in service to fellow veterans. We hope you will all have a thought for him puttering in his workshop as you place crosses next Memorial Day.

In death, he is reunited with his Bernie; parents, Frank and Stella Powell; sisters, Virginia Wendt (nee Caruso), Jackie Carlton (nee Caruso) and brother Ronnie Caruso.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bert Black Jr VFW Post 7400. Date to be announced. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Alan Robert Tobish 1950-2021
Bernice Mable Hinds 1921 - 2009
Honoring their comrades
Philippine veterans honored 65 years later
VFW Post 7400 delivers supplies to local nonprofits

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News