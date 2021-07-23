OFFERS
Fri, July 23
Obituary: Thomas Lewis Wilson, 1993-2021

Thomas Lewis Wilson

Originally Published: July 23, 2021 3:48 p.m.

On April 27, 1993, in Phoenix, Arizona, Thomas Lewis Wilson (28), a beloved son, brother, father, husband, and uncle was born to Miriam C. Ahawheta and Gram Monty Jackson Jr.

He entered into eternal life on July 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by the ones he loved in Clarkdale, Arizona. Thomas was known as a man who loved the simple things in life and spending time with his precious family. He loved dancing, jamming out to his music, and spending many hours sitting in the stands supporting his children, Shaundo and Diamond, playing soccer, basketball, and baseball/softball.

He knew no strangers and was always willing to provide a helping hand in any way he could.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Marissa, of 3 years; their children, Shaundo and Diamond; his father, Gram Monty Jackson Jr.; grandmother (mother), Sylvia Wilson; 12 siblings: Pam Jackson, Rhonda Jackson, Sherra Jackson Nava, Quas Sine, Monty Jackson, Lamar Wathogoma, DeeDee Kinsey, Dia Jackson, DeLayne Jackson, Ellen Jackson, Audree Norris, Kelly Norris, and 51 nieces and 41 nephews, and many relatives and friends.

Thomas will be greatly missed by his loving family and always remembered in their hearts. Family and friends are invited to the wake of Thomas Lewis Wilson on July 26th, at 6:00 p.m., located at Sylvia Wilson’s home, 302 Starr Street, Clarkdale, Arizona.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Westcott Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Valley View Cemetery and a potluck Celebration of Life at the American Legion, Cottonwood, Arizona An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com. Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

