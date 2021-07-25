One person killed in Cornville house fire

One person was killed in a Saturday house fire in Cornville.

Verde Valley Fire District personnel were called to the blaze at about 10 a.m. Saturday at South Kadamoto Drive in Cornville.

“Smoke was visible to responding units as soon as they were on Cornville Road,” according to a statement from Fire Chief Danny Johnson. “Upon arrival, crews had heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure. Crews made an interior attack on the fire and were met with heavy fire, smoke and heat. Crews were unable to clear the structure due to the conditions and withdrew to a defensive position to protect surrounding structures.”

Once the fire was under control, Johnson explained, crews discovered the body.

The Verde Valley Fire Investigations Task Force, consisting of fire investigators from Verde Valley, Cottonwood, Copper Canyon and Sedona, were dispatched to begin the investigation. Verde Valley Fire crews remained on scene until the investigations team and the sheriff’s office took over the investigation.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.