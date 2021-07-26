1,000+ COVID-19 cases in Arizona for 11th time in 12 days

Arizona has now experienced more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 11th time in the past 12 days.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,441 new cases Monday morning. That pushes July’s cumulative caseload to 23,151 infections, the state’s highest monthly tally since March. Arizona is currently averaging 926 new COVID-19 cases daily, which is the highest daily average since February.

Cumulatively since testing began in January 2020, ADHS has documented 918,609 cases, with 18,171 deaths.

ADHS reports that 51.6% of Arizonans have now been vaccinated.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services Monday reported 174 COVID-19 cases and one death since Friday. The county has tested 127,732 residents for COVID-19 with 20,626 positive cases and 537 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 33 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports nine, and the VA has no COVID-19 patients.

YCCHS reports the highly contagious Delta variant appears to be the dominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in Arizona, mirroring what's happening nationwide. What that means for Arizonans who aren't vaccinated or don't have immunity to COVID-19 is that they are at higher risk of contracting the virus that causes it. Early evidence is suggesting that people infected with the Delta variant may carry 1,000 times more virus than the original virus.

Locations to make an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19:

YRMC: https://www.yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations

Spectrum Healthcare: https://www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine/ - 877-634-7333

Yavapai Community Health Services - 928-771-3122

Community Health Center of Yavapai - 928-583-1000

In Yavapai County, the Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 12 years and older at CVS, the Little Clinic at Fry’s, Safeway, and other pharmacies – go to www.vaccine.gov to find the one most convenient for your family.

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-55,676 cases and 2,855 deaths in February 2021.

-23,749 cases and 974 deaths in March 2021.

-21,195 cases and 347 deaths in April 2021.

-16,730 cases and 271 deaths in May 2021.

-13,893 cases and 321 deaths in June 2021.

-So far in July, 23,151 cases and 257 deaths.



Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 new cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 new cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 new cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 new cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 new cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 new cases each day.

-February 2021: 1,988 new cases each day.

-March 2021: 766 new cases each day.

-April 2021: 706 new cases each day.

-May 2021: 539 new cases each day

-June 2021: 463 new cases each day.

-So far in July, 926 new cases each day.



U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 35.2 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 626,769, according to worldometers.info.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still trails the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There has been an estimated 195 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 4.18 million deaths

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

July 26, 2021 – 918,609 cases with 18,171 deaths.

June 1, 2021 – 881,454 cases and 17,628 deaths.



May 1, 2021 – 863,571 cases and 17,338 deaths.

April 1, 2021 – 842,192 cases and 16,977 deaths.

March 1, 2021 – 817,821 cases and 15,979 deaths.

Jan. 31, 2021 – 762,145 cases and 13,124 deaths.

Jan. 22, 2021 – 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths.

Jan. 15, 2021 – 658,186 cases and 11,040 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.