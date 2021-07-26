Search continues for Faith Moore

COTTONWOOD - A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter joined search and rescue crews and K9 units Monday morning for the search of Faith Moore, the 16-year-old Cottonwood teenager swept away in a flooded wash Sunday night.

“The search for Faith continues on the ground, on the water and in the air,” said Verde Valley Fire Chief Danny Johnson.

Search crews with dogs and volunteers were in the wash Monday near State Route 260, down-river from where her car was found.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Cottonwood Police Department have set up a command post at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood, Johnson said.

Volunteers are asked to check at Mingus Union High School so the professionals can coordinate properly. “For the safety of the volunteers and others, please do not attempt to search on your own without first speaking to command staff, and again thank you to everyone who has given their time and their hearts to helping.”

Johnson said at the peak there were a few hundred volunteers on Sunday but it became a concern because of unstable footing, lots of mud and threat of more rain. “The operated throughout the night,” the chief said.

People can donate food or drink at the high school, Johnson said. The donations have been much appreciated.