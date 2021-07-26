OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, July 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Search continues for Faith Moore

Search teams have fanned out from this car in a wash just off Camino Real on Sunday night, July 25, as they look for a 16-year-old girl that was swept away in a flood Saturday night. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Search teams have fanned out from this car in a wash just off Camino Real on Sunday night, July 25, as they look for a 16-year-old girl that was swept away in a flood Saturday night. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: July 26, 2021 10:17 a.m.

photo

Helicopters and boats help search for a 16-year-old girl swept away in storm on Sunday July 25, in the Verde Village. Photo courtesy Pam Clark

COTTONWOOD - A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter joined search and rescue crews and K9 units Monday morning for the search of Faith Moore, the 16-year-old Cottonwood teenager swept away in a flooded wash Sunday night.

“The search for Faith continues on the ground, on the water and in the air,” said Verde Valley Fire Chief Danny Johnson.

Search crews with dogs and volunteers were in the wash Monday near State Route 260, down-river from where her car was found.

photo

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Cottonwood Police Department have set up a command post at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood, Johnson said.

Volunteers are asked to check at Mingus Union High School so the professionals can coordinate properly. “For the safety of the volunteers and others, please do not attempt to search on your own without first speaking to command staff, and again thank you to everyone who has given their time and their hearts to helping.”

Johnson said at the peak there were a few hundred volunteers on Sunday but it became a concern because of unstable footing, lots of mud and threat of more rain. “The operated throughout the night,” the chief said.

People can donate food or drink at the high school, Johnson said. The donations have been much appreciated.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Search efforts continue for missing teen
Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
Sedona home destroyed in Sunday fire
Swiftwater team frustrated it could not rescue boy
Yavapai Rescue helicopter finds four in Verde
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News