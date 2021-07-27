It’s Miller Madness at Sound Bites Grill

Starting Thursday, July 29, it’s “Miller Madness” week at Sound Bites Grill featuring the marvelous talents of Sedona’s own Eric Miller, entertaining on guitar and vocals three nights in a row.

Miller is one of the most popular musicians and entertainers in the Sedona musical scene.

He is classically trained, a songwriter, singer and performer of unparallel dimensions.

His stage presence is commanding, and his performances are mesmerizing.

Thursday, from 6 to 9 p.m. Miller launches the week with “Chill on the Hill” featuring Adrial Zang on percussion.

Chillin’ and grooving are what these performances are about with Zang adding just the right amount of beat to get the groove going and the feel throbbing

The music gets hotter on “Flashback Friday” featuring Eric Miller, bass man Troy Perkins and drummer Eddie Barattini.

This talented trio takes you back through time playing the songs we have grown to love, with newfound fervor and interpretation.

Miller rides the sound waves like a California surfer, and everyone gets into the mood as this solid trio gets people up and dancing, swaying and moving to the songs they play.

Saturday, July 31, 7 to 10 p.m. it’s “Miller’s Latin Flavor Night” where digs into his Latin roots and gets the Salsa going.

His command of Latin rhythms is extraordinary and he plays with a feel true Latin music aficionados can dance to and enjoy.

Try not to miss out on Miller Madness Week and catch this consummate professional live in the restaurant’s Celebrity Showcase Room.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 North S.R. 89A, Sedona.

Please call 928-282-2713 for more information.