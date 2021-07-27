Keep Sedona Beautiful’s Native Plant Workshop Series perfect guide for landscape planning

In 1981, Richard and Monique Sidy’s garden was desert grassland. Today it is a treasure trove of trees, wildflowers, fruits, vegetables and herbs.

The Keep Sedona Beautiful’s Native Plant Workshop Series offered a tour of the garden to 12 lucky guests on a summer morning this July. Shade was everywhere on this tour because Richard and Monique purchased 50 tree seedlings from the Forest Service Nursery for $25 in the 1980s, and now those trees surround the house and property, providing both shade and soil nutrients.

The property is divided into zones from dry/sunny to wet/shady, with in-between zones, such as a rainwater pond zone. Richard explained how a 6” to 8” mulch layer provides a chemical free weed barrier, and how the home’s roof provides up to 1,200 gallons of water with only a 1” rain.



The water collects in depressions on the property. Richard and Monique have no trash collection; all their organic waste is turned back onto the property as compost or mulch.

As guests walked the pathways, they learned tips and tricks from Richard, such as he need for an 8’ fence to keep deer out and hanging old compact disks in fruit trees to keep birds away. However, birds are welcome to live, forage and nest on the property and, with the large lizard population, make up their pest management system. Most of the plants are native or drought tolerant.

At the end of the tour, some guests left with a promise of seedlings this fall from their royal purple smoke tree. Everyone felt good about spending time with Richard and his garden and returned home with practical knowledge about plants and restorative gardening in the Sedona area.

A nonprofit since 1972, Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area, now and in the future.



KSB activities range from education and advocacy to hands-on tasks such as litter lifting, as well as preserving the quality of Oak Creek and maintaining Sedona’s dark, star-studded night skies.



For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit http://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/.