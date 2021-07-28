OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man who allegedly threatened to use bomb inside of VOC bank scheduled for sentencing Sept. 20

Michael Willis Chase, 50, of Sedona, is scheduled to appear in front of Judge John D. Napper for a sentencing hearing Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Chase pleaded guilty to some charges stemming from a November 2019 incident when he walked into a Village of Oak Creek bank and threatened to use bomb. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Michael Willis Chase, 50, of Sedona, is scheduled to appear in front of Judge John D. Napper for a sentencing hearing Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Chase pleaded guilty to some charges stemming from a November 2019 incident when he walked into a Village of Oak Creek bank and threatened to use bomb. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: July 28, 2021 2:02 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Man accused in 2019 VOC bank threat pleads guilty
Man who pleaded guilty to bank crimes wants to represent himself
Man accused of terroristic threats at VOC bank required to take medication while in jail
Accused VOC bank robber has new judge, attorney
Sentencing delayed for bank robber
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News