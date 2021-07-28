Newest CDC guidance: Wear masks while indoors in public

With Arizona experiencing 1,000-plus new COVID-19 cases for the 13th time in the past 14 days, the American College of Emergency Physicians has increased its call for everyone eligible to get vaccinated and to practice safety measures to lessen transmission of the virus.

“ACEP has consistently encouraged vaccination for everyone who is eligible but given the new evidence around the dangers and trends of the Delta variant, we are joining those in the medical community to say all healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities need to be vaccinated in order to protect those in our communities,” said Mark Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP, president of ACEP. “While one statement alone may not shift the needle, we need to come together and focus on system-wide solutions if we’re to beat this pandemic.”

ACEP also supports the updated guidance which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Tuesday that recommends that vaccinated individuals in areas with high rates of the variant and those that are in close contact with people who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated — including children under the age of 12 — wear masks while indoors in public. The guidance for people who are unvaccinated remains the same: continue wear a mask until you are fully vaccinated.

These heightened efforts come after recent scientific evidence shows that the Delta variant behaves differently from other strains of the virus. And our emergency departments are seeing the devastating impacts of unvaccinated individuals who contract COVID-19. Data shows that getting vaccinated reduces the risk of symptomatic infection seven-fold and reduces the risk of hospitalization 20-fold.

Added Dr. Rosenberg, “We are incredibly concerned for our patients and our colleagues. Emergency departments around the country are once again seeing a surge in severely ill patients, many of them young or unvaccinated. I don’t want to have to lose another patient to this terrible disease — especially when it could have been prevented.”

Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,361 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24-hour reporting period. That pushes July’s daily average for new infections to 962 each day, the state’s highest daily average since February. July has seen more than double the number of new cases Arizona experienced in June.

Since testing began in January 2020, ADHS has documented 921,445 COVID-19 cases with 18,185 deaths. Nearly 52% of all Arizonans have now been vaccinated.



Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-55,676 cases and 2,855 deaths in February 2021.

-23,749 cases and 974 deaths in March 2021.

-21,195 cases and 347 deaths in April 2021.

-16,730 cases and 271 deaths in May 2021.

-13,893 cases and 321 deaths in June 2021.

-So far in July, 25,987 cases and 271 deaths.



Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 new cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 new cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 new cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 new cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 new cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 new cases each day.

-February 2021: 1,988 new cases each day.

-March 2021: 766 new cases each day.

-April 2021: 706 new cases each day.

-May 2021: 539 new cases each day

-June 2021: 463 new cases each day.

-So far in July, 962 new cases each day.



U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 35.3 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 627,370, according to worldometers.info.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still trails the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There has been an estimated 196 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 4.19 million deaths

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

July 28, 2021 – 921,445 cases with 18,185 deaths.

June 1, 2021 – 881,454 cases and 17,628 deaths.



May 1, 2021 – 863,571 cases and 17,338 deaths.

April 1, 2021 – 842,192 cases and 16,977 deaths.

March 1, 2021 – 817,821 cases and 15,979 deaths.

Jan. 31, 2021 – 762,145 cases and 13,124 deaths.

Jan. 22, 2021 – 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths.

Jan. 15, 2021 – 658,186 cases and 11,040 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.