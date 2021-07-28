YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen

EDITOR'S NOTE: Press briefing moved to 7 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The search for 16-year-old Faith Moore may be over.

Search and rescue personnel located the body of a young female where the Verde River meets the wash where the teenager was last seen, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kristin Greene on Wednesday night.

“No official identification has been made at this point and rescuers are still working to secure the scene, however officials believe they may have located the teenager,” Greene said in a statement. “Officials do caution that they have not yet positively identified the body as young Faith, but will provide further details as they are available.”

A press briefing is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1800 E. Fir, in Cottonwood.

Watch The Verde Independent and VerdeNews.com for more as the story develops.

