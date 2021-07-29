Cottonwood to host ‘Community Build Day’ to finish kids park July 31
The City of Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department has organized a Community Build Day on Saturday, July 31, beginning at 8 a.m. in the Cottonwood Kid’s Park, according to a news release.
This event invites the community to come together and put the finishing touches on the new playground equipment.
Members of the public including individuals, families, nonprofits and businesses are encouraged to participate in the Community Build Day. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring ladders, wheelbarrows, rakes and shovels with them.
The build is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 a.m., so city officials encouraged volunteers Thursday, July 29, to arrive approximately 15 minutes early this Saturday to complete their volunteer registration and check-in.
Free volunteer shirts will be given to volunteers on a first-come basis, a news release stated.
For more information, contact Jak Teel, City of Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department manager at 928-639-3200, ext. 3208.
Information provided by the City of Cottonwood.
