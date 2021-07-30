Cottonwood PD searches for alleged hit-and-run suspect after causing rollover accident

COTTONWOOD — A rollover accident at the intersection of Cornville Road and State Route 89A was deemed a suspected hit-and-run, according to Cottonwood Police Department spokesperson Chad Sinn on Friday.

“There is limited information at this point due to the fact that they are still actively searching for the suspect,” Sinn said in an email to The Verde Independent.

Multiple occupants were transported to the hospital for unknown injuries after their SUV came to a stop on its roof a few dozen feet from the road after allegedly being hit by another vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 30.

“The suspect’s vehicle was located but he fled,” Sinn said. “[We] are actively searching for the suspect at this time.”

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

If you have any information about this rollover accident, please call Cottonwood PD at 928-634-4246. Those with information can also call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all tips are always anonymous, you never have to give your name.

