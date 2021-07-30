OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, July 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood PD searches for alleged hit-and-run suspect after causing rollover accident

An SUV lies on its roof after a suspected hit-and-run caused the rollover accident near the intersection of Cornville Road and State Route 89A around 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021. 730 a.m. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent)

An SUV lies on its roof after a suspected hit-and-run caused the rollover accident near the intersection of Cornville Road and State Route 89A around 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021. 730 a.m. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: July 30, 2021 11:02 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — A rollover accident at the intersection of Cornville Road and State Route 89A was deemed a suspected hit-and-run, according to Cottonwood Police Department spokesperson Chad Sinn on Friday.

“There is limited information at this point due to the fact that they are still actively searching for the suspect,” Sinn said in an email to The Verde Independent.

Multiple occupants were transported to the hospital for unknown injuries after their SUV came to a stop on its roof a few dozen feet from the road after allegedly being hit by another vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 30.

“The suspect’s vehicle was located but he fled,” Sinn said. “[We] are actively searching for the suspect at this time.”

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

If you have any information about this rollover accident, please call Cottonwood PD at 928-634-4246. Those with information can also call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all tips are always anonymous, you never have to give your name.

Watch The Verde Independent and VerdeNews.com for more.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Seatbelts save lives in two-vehicle accident
Sedona PD searches for man who allegedly robbed restaurant; case linked with other Verde Valley robberies?
Good Samaritans aid police in arrest of man accused in hit-and-run of Cottonwood bicyclist
YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News