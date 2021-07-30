Obituary: Marie A. Kokinos
Marie A. Kokinos began her journey to the spirit world on July 21, 2021, with family at her side. Since arriving in Arizona 20 years ago, Marie served the community as a massage therapist at Harmony Body Therapy in Cottonwood.
She was a dear friend to many and gave generously of her time to local causes. Marie is loved and remembered fondly by her three nephews, who she shared fun trips to zoos, Disneyland, and had cool adventures with.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date, so that we may share the love and light Marie gave to all of us.
Please, should the spirit move you, in lieu of cards or flowers, a donation in her memory to redroseinspiration.org would thrill her.
Red Rose Inspiration for Animals is a non-profit, serving the Verde Valley, that provides trap, neuter, release and a kitten foster program.
Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.
