Sat, July 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Mary Jane Schultheis

Mary Jane Schultheis. (Courtesy)

Mary Jane Schultheis. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 30, 2021 7:15 p.m.

Mary Jane Schultheis passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her loving family on July 25, 2021. Mary Jane was born March 15,1937 to George and Mary Figures. She married Harvey, the love her life, on December 27, 1955.

She is survived by her loving husband, Harvey; three children, Mike (Sheila), Sandy (Rod), and Lynn (Al). She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Cathy; brother, Alex, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Figures, and brothers, George and Derrick. Mary Jane was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family. She made friends wherever she went. She was loved by all and will be fondly remembered and always in our hearts. 1 Peter 5:7 “Casting all your care upon Him for He careth for you.”

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

