Obituary Notice: Thomas Michael Turner
Originally Published: July 30, 2021 7:13 p.m.
Thomas Michael Turner was born February 16, 1956 in Uniondale, New York and passed away on July 25, 2021 in Rimrock, Arizona. Arrangements are in the care of Bueler Funeral Home of Camp Verde, Arizona.
