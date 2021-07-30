OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Patricia Y. Bartmus

Patricia Y. Bartmus. (Courtesy)

Patricia Y. Bartmus. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 30, 2021 7:18 p.m.

Patricia Y. Bartmus, 81, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at Verde Valley Medical Center on July 21, 2021. She was born on January 18, 1940, in Norman, Arkansas to John T. and Alice Hudgins South.

Patricia was a member of the Cottonwood Architectural Committee since the early 2000’s and she worked with Planning and Zoning. She served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher.

‘Mim’, you will be so missed.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Victor E. Bartmus. She is survived by her sons, Blake Bartmus of Cottonwood, AZ and Michael Bartmus of Pocatello, Idaho; daughter, Shelly Munsterman (Gary) of Elizabeth, Colorado; four grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at an undesignated time. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Julie Ann Hadley, 1956-2021
Obituary: Roberta Merrill 1938-2020
Obituary: Patricia M. Spink 1936-2017
Lois Jane Marks 1930 - 2011
Obituary: William T. Kitterman, 1946 - 2021

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News