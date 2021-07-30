Obituary: Patricia Y. Bartmus
Patricia Y. Bartmus, 81, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at Verde Valley Medical Center on July 21, 2021. She was born on January 18, 1940, in Norman, Arkansas to John T. and Alice Hudgins South.
Patricia was a member of the Cottonwood Architectural Committee since the early 2000’s and she worked with Planning and Zoning. She served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher.
‘Mim’, you will be so missed.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Victor E. Bartmus. She is survived by her sons, Blake Bartmus of Cottonwood, AZ and Michael Bartmus of Pocatello, Idaho; daughter, Shelly Munsterman (Gary) of Elizabeth, Colorado; four grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at an undesignated time. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- One person killed in Cornville house fire
- Search continues for Faith Moore
- Flash flood warnings still in effect; search underway for teen-age girl
- Cottonwood PD Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to an end
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Verde River meets wash where Faith Moore was last seen
- Search efforts continue for missing teen
- Camp Verde man, 30, found dead under bridge
- Long-sought fugitive located in Payson
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Warrant issued for Native American woman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: