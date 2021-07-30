Obituary: Patricia Y. Bartmus

Patricia Y. Bartmus, 81, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at Verde Valley Medical Center on July 21, 2021. She was born on January 18, 1940, in Norman, Arkansas to John T. and Alice Hudgins South.

Patricia was a member of the Cottonwood Architectural Committee since the early 2000’s and she worked with Planning and Zoning. She served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher.

‘Mim’, you will be so missed.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Victor E. Bartmus. She is survived by her sons, Blake Bartmus of Cottonwood, AZ and Michael Bartmus of Pocatello, Idaho; daughter, Shelly Munsterman (Gary) of Elizabeth, Colorado; four grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at an undesignated time. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.