In-person Star Party Friday, June 11

Camp Verde Community Library is collaborating with the Camp Verde Dark-Sky Community to host an in-person Star Party on Friday, June 11 starting at 5:30p at Rezzonico Family Park and inside the library.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs to the park, bring water to drink, and wear close-toed, sturdy shoes for walking on uneven ground after dark. Register for the Star Party on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/145777750175/

Start the evening with a free picnic supper under the Ramada at Rezzonico Family Park. After supper, take a walk around the Park’s Storywalk to find out how many facts you know about dark skies.

6:00p inside the library: Hands-on activities, demonstrations, and games for children provided by Science Vortex, National Park Service, and Arizona Science Center

7:30p under the Ramada at the park: storytelling to include Tales of Tails in the night sky

8:00p-9:30p Star-gazing at the telescope pads in the park

The library has four birdwatching backpacks with binoculars that can also be used for stargazing. Check one out to use at the star party! Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 N Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380.