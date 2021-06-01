Art & music at Old Jerome High School June 5

Come visit the Old Jerome High School for a special evening of art and music Saturday, June 5, 5-8 p.m.

Special guests: Live music by the Sir Mighty from 6-8 p.m.

Robin Anderson in Building C: With over 45 years of expertise, Robin’s two floors worth of studio space includes paintings, sculptures, pressed-prints, in a wide variety of sizes and genres.

Christie Helm will be showing her paintings, light pieces, prints and drawings, which are portals imparting light, joy and healing to the viewer, as they spend time with each piece. She will be open with new work for sale, raffle drawing and wine tastings. You can find Christie in studio A-304.

Dave Meek is a professional artist and maker working in illustration, graphic design, models and miniatures. He also runs a YouTube channel with model building how-to’s, and a monthly podcast featuring guests from the world of Disney Imagineering. His Jerome studio is home to the fabulous Thunder Mesa Mining Company model railroad. Look for Dave in studio A-201.

Scott Rispin, MFA from Edinboro University in PA, taught art classes at Penn State Erie for 12 years. Currently, he is teaching at Yavapai College and Embry-Riddle University in Prescott. Paintings are generally termed “Abstract Landscapes,” they drift between subtle and extreme abstractions, and feature aggressive texture and color. You can find Scott in studio C-204 (upstairs).

Dani Vorves, of Datura Yoga and Wellness Studio, will be offering chair massage and non-alcoholic beverages, herbal remedies, minerals and crystals for sale. You can find Dani in studio A-305.

Steven Schutz specializes in colored—pencil art, and is offering various sizes of prints, mixed-media paintings, framed and unframed. Look for Steven in studio A-203.

John and Lauri Maeder, of Desert Lace Studio, have discovered a way to remove the intricate and beautiful fiber from within the pads of the prickly pear cactus. Rolling the fiber against copper and sterling silver, they emboss the cactus pattern into the metal to make unique jewelry. The rolling process crushes the fiber, so no two pieces are alike. They also use the skin of the cactus along with the fiber and produce hats, furniture, wall art, sculpture, lighting, kaleidoscopes and more. Check out all they have to offer at their studio in Building C (main floor).

Contemporary artist Beth Courtright Detwiler has new work available at the Word is Art Studio. Stop in to see a large and colorful selection of her signature Little Birdies and Cracked Eggs in studio A-301.

Red Bench Photo Studio, featuring Kay Daniels Photography, where she will be photographing a model live. Kay is offering candid photos to those who would like their photos taken. The photo studio is set up in studio A-306.

Artist Zushka Biros will have her original paintings on display in Building A and/or outside. Check out her abstracts in acrylic, unframed and ready for sale.

The Old Jerome High School is located at 885 Hampshire Avenue, and includes buildings A and C, Jerome, AZ 86331. There’s plenty of free parking. www.jeromeartcenter.com