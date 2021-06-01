Camp Bear Wallow Art camp for kids opens in July

Camp Bear Wallow will open July 5 for the summer with fun art projects like Lego sculptures, designing and making kites, brain puzzles, clay sculptures, painting and much more.

The camp will be at the West Sedona School, Science Room, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and is accepting ages 6-11.

The mission of this camp is to inspire and encourage children to explore, create and invent using artist’s tools and the artist’s eye in the hopes of developing a joyful well rounded creative young adult.

The goals of the camp are to develop self tools (self esteem, confidence, problem solving), art & education tools (promoting the Arizona Education Standards), engagement tools (developing playfulness, persistence, experimentation, curiosity). This program is designed to give access to the arts to all children of different economic situations.

For 23 years, Nancy Robb Dunst has owned and directed the Camp. Over the past 6 years she has coordinated the Gardens for Humanity’s “Celebrating the Art in Earth” program in six Sedona/Verde Valley schools.

As an artist, she has been commissioned by Sky Harbor International Airport, the City of Yuma, WSS, Harkins Theaters, the Kierland Resort. Her work can be seen in numerous art collections. She was Sedona’s first recipient of the Mayor’s Individual Arts Award; and she founded the Sedona Visual Artists Coalition, presiding over it for 10 years.

This will be the last year that Nancy is offering Camp Bear Wallow, as she will be moving on to develop other challenging programs. Through the years, she has enjoyed working with over 1,000-plus camp children, and she has adored each and every child. She has enjoyed this work, helping children create and learn about themselves, yet, it is time for her to look forward toward new adventures.

The camp is run on a sliding scale, from $20-$70 a week, dependent on family income, and the cost has not been increased since 2008, in order to give every child access to the arts.

For more information or To register Contact Nancy Robb Dunst at 282-0776 (H), 928-221-3202(c/txt) or email her at nrdunst@yahoo.com.