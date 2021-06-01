Camp Verde Corn Fest returns July 17

Corn Fest is back for 2021 on Saturday, July 17, in downtown Camp Verde.

Enjoy this one-day event featuring fresh roasted Hauser & Hauser corn in a street fair type setting.

Lots of other good eats with food trucks and live musical entertainment plus vendors with all types of products for sale.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with free admission and the fun continues until 8 p.m. After missing last year due to COVID-19, the event will return for its 27th year to celebrate Camp Verde agriculture and hometown fun.

Fresh local corn for purchase to benefit a local non-profit and take home will also be available.

There is still outside vendor space available through visitcampverde.com.

The Community Gym will offer inside vendor space, as well as tables and chairs for attendees to rest out of the sun.

Local community groups are encouraged to become vendors to promote and support their organizations. Interested non-profits should contact Parks & Rec at Parks@campverde.az.gov or 928-554-0820, option 3.

Outside and limited inside vendor space is still available and can be done through the VisitCampVerde.com website.

This event will include the Verde Valley Ranger’s beer garden and a co-located kick boxing event in the evening.

The kick boxing event will have an admission charge and returns after a successful premier in 2019. Volunteers are also being recruited to help with set-up and tear down as well as gate keepers.

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at parks@campverde.az.gov or 928-554-0820, option 3 to volunteer, more information or vendor application.