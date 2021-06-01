July 4 business decoration contest

Businesses and business organizations of the Verde Valley, show your pride in your community by decorating for the Fourth of July.

Prizes will be awarded for the municipality that has the highest percentage of participants and the business that shows the most patriotism as voted on by the Donald C. Thompson American Legion Post 135 Family Board of Officers.

The cost is $10 per business to participate.

All proceeds go to the Donald C. Thompson American Legion Post 135 Building Fund. This event is hosted by the Women of the Moose.

Contact Dianna Ortiz, 928) 254-8343, with any questions or instructions to sign up.