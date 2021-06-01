New movies this week

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

New Line Cinema

Director: Michael Chaves

Writers: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, James Wan

Producers: Richard Brener, Michael Clear, Will Greenfield

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook

A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

Rated R for terror, violence and some disturbing images.

Under the Stadium Lights

Winter State Entertainment

Director: Todd Randall

Writers: John Collins, Chad Mitchell, Al Pickett

Producers: Charles Bridwell, Chris Canfield

Cast: Milo Gibson, Abigail Hawk, Laurence Fishburne

The film is a dramatization of the true story of the Abilene Eagles, a high school football team who are in the doldrums following a huge defeat at the end of the previous season. With their squad of players facing numerous personal challenges off the field, the team’s chaplain (Milo Gibson) and a local restauranteur (Laurence Fishburne) help guide the young men through faith and football, helping them to achieve their sporting goals.

Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements, violence and bloody images, drug material and language.

Samaritan

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Director: Julius Avery

Writer: Bragi F. Schut

Producers: Braden Aftergood, David Kern

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Pilou Asbaek

A young boy learns that a superhero who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle 20 years ago may in fact still be around. Samaritan is directed by Julius Avery, and stars Sylvester Stallone and Javon “Wanna” Walton. With a script by Bragi F. Schut, the project has been described as a dark, new take on superhero movies.

This movie is not yet rated.