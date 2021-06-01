New movies this week

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
New Line Cinema
Director: Michael Chaves
Writers: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, James Wan
Producers: Richard Brener, Michael Clear, Will Greenfield
Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook
A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.
One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.
Rated R for terror, violence and some disturbing images.
Under the Stadium Lights
Winter State Entertainment
Director: Todd Randall
Writers: John Collins, Chad Mitchell, Al Pickett
Producers: Charles Bridwell, Chris Canfield
Cast: Milo Gibson, Abigail Hawk, Laurence Fishburne
The film is a dramatization of the true story of the Abilene Eagles, a high school football team who are in the doldrums following a huge defeat at the end of the previous season. With their squad of players facing numerous personal challenges off the field, the team’s chaplain (Milo Gibson) and a local restauranteur (Laurence Fishburne) help guide the young men through faith and football, helping them to achieve their sporting goals.
Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements, violence and bloody images, drug material and language.
Samaritan
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Director: Julius Avery
Writer: Bragi F. Schut
Producers: Braden Aftergood, David Kern
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Pilou Asbaek
A young boy learns that a superhero who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle 20 years ago may in fact still be around. Samaritan is directed by Julius Avery, and stars Sylvester Stallone and Javon “Wanna” Walton. With a script by Bragi F. Schut, the project has been described as a dark, new take on superhero movies.
This movie is not yet rated.