Smarty Pants Trivia returns to Cottonwood Main Stage

Main Stage is bringing back Thursday night trivia hosted by Penny Smith starting June 3 at 7 p.m.

Although there will be a new name, “Smarty Pants Trivia” and a new format, the fun and competition will be the same.

There will be an entry fee of $5 per person for teams of one to six players. The team with the most points wins the whole pot and bragging rights for the week. The trivia format is designed to appeal to all levels of knowledge and ability, so don’t forget to wear your thinking caps.

“Smarty Pants Trivia” is played every Thursday except the fourth Thursday of the month which is reserved for Beer School. This is a 21-plus event.

Main Stage has regular nightly events as well as listed special events. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave. Tuesday’s karaoke night is hosted by Andrew Benassi. Friday’s karaoke is hosted by Lauren Tucker.

All the nights of karaoke start at 9 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.

Call 928-202-3460 for any questions or concerns.