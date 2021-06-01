Tibetan sound healing master Suren Shresta to perform in Sedona

World acclaimed Tibetan Sound Healing Master Suren Shresta will visit Sedona, June 3-5 to perform a benefit concert at the Sedona Conscious Living Center.

Founder of the Colorado State and Department of Education accredited Atma Buti Sound and Vibrational School in Boulder, Colorado, Suren Shresta has trained sound healing practitioners and private individuals in self-healing world over.

Suren is author of “How to Heal with Singing Bowls,” one of the great teaching references for sound healing schools worldwide.

Born in the small village of Khandabari near the peak of Mt. Everest, Master Teacher Shresta brings to the West the authentic art of Tibetan sound and vibrational healing with singing bowls.

Master Shresta is also a renowned expert in the traditional art of making singing bowls to augment healing. He travels, lectures, and teaches internationally.

Fifty percent of the benefit concert proceeds will go to the Aama Orphanage Education Project in Eastern Nepal, a community-based organization whose mission it is to address low literacy rates and provide quality education to disadvantaged orphans.

Schedule:

Friday, June 4. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Live Sound Healing Concert at Sedona Conscious Living Center

120 Deer Trail Drive, Sedona

Join Suren Shrestha, Tibetan singing bowl master, for an immersion in healing sounds and vibrations that will reverberate throughout your body and connect you to your soul. Also take part in a Kava Kava ceremony, benefit from its relaxing effects and enjoy this world-class sound healing experience straight from Nepal.

• Price: $36

• Purchase Tickets: sedonya.punchpass.com/classes/8343794

• Benefits the Aama Orphanage Education Foundation (AOEF).