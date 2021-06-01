OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, June 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus open house June 5

Members of the public are invited to attend the Yavapai College Verde Valley Open House on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The campus is located at 601 West Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale. YC courtesy photo

Members of the public are invited to attend the Yavapai College Verde Valley Open House on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The campus is located at 601 West Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale. YC courtesy photo

Originally Published: June 1, 2021 11:28 a.m.

CLARKDALE – Members of the public are invited to attend the Yavapai College Verde Valley Open House on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The campus is located at 601 West Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

Attendees may tour facilities, seek assistance with registration, financial aid, and academic advising, and learn about the various programs on the campus, from construction, HVAC technician, and plumbing to nursing, art, winemaking during the session.

“At our open house, we’re excited to let people know we will be back in person for the fall semester.” Said Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management, Diana Dowling. “We will be showcasing and answering questions about our Verde programs, and we’ll also be doing campus tours, giving away YC branded items, and helping students register for the upcoming fall semester.”

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in scholarship giveaways during the open house.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Community invited to Yavapai College’s Verde Valley Campus
Yavapai College invites community to Verde Valley Campus
Weekend Happenings: Yavapai College 50th anniversary party at Verde Campus
Yavapai College Board to meet, followed by Sedona open house
History in the planting: Last acre of YC student vineyard to be planted April 29
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News