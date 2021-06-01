Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus open house June 5

CLARKDALE – Members of the public are invited to attend the Yavapai College Verde Valley Open House on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The campus is located at 601 West Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

Attendees may tour facilities, seek assistance with registration, financial aid, and academic advising, and learn about the various programs on the campus, from construction, HVAC technician, and plumbing to nursing, art, winemaking during the session.

“At our open house, we’re excited to let people know we will be back in person for the fall semester.” Said Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management, Diana Dowling. “We will be showcasing and answering questions about our Verde programs, and we’ll also be doing campus tours, giving away YC branded items, and helping students register for the upcoming fall semester.”





Visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in scholarship giveaways during the open house.