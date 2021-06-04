OFFERS
Fri, June 04
Heat advisory for other parts of Arizona, but not for Verde Valley

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: June 4, 2021 12:51 p.m.

Things will heat up this weekend in the Verde Valley -- though not quite as much as in some surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service says Camp Verde will reach a high of 102 degrees Friday and 101 Saturday before settling back at 97 on Sunday. Next week's high temperatures look even lower.

Not much rain is in the Verde Valley forecast, with the exception of a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the Sedona area on Friday.

The Weather Service has extended its area of the excessive heat warning to Grand Canyon areas below 4,000 feet until 8 p.m. Friday. Daytime highs as high as 111 are expected.

Mohave County was added to the heat advisory as well.

Parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area are set to hit 108 degrees Friday and Saturday and 106 on Sunday.

News