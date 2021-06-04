Man accused of assaulting officer, illegally trying to enter homes
COTTONWOOD — A Cottonwood was jailed this week after he allegedly tried to enter a vacant home and later assaulted an officer.
Ian G. Mata, 23, was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and criminal damage, according to a news release.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Cottonwood police officers responded to an area along Verde Heights Drive for a report of a man attempting to enter a home that was supposed to be vacant, police said.
As officers were en route, multiple callers phoned police to report that the man was going throughout the neighborhood trying to enter several other homes.
When officers located Mata in a roadway, where he was allegedly yelling at passing motorist and making obscene gestures.
According to the release, Mata then became aggressive and began yelling and running toward officers. He then attempted to shut a door on an officer who was emerging from his vehicle.
Mata continued resisting arrest, the report said. He was eventually taken to jail.
One of the officers sustained a minor hand injury and later received medical treatment, the release states.
Mata also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He remained at the Detention Center on June 4 on paper bonds of $7,500 and $250.
- Cottonwood now a Bill of Rights sanctuary city
- Fire destroys home In Camp Verde
- Colt Grill in VOC closed by Yavapai County
- 11-year-old faces felony arson charges in fire at Beaver Creek Golf Course
- Monsoons? Don’t hold your breath
- Prescott Valley’s Arizona Downs back in the saddle
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- Former Phoenix TV anchor to run for governor
- City’s finest honored by Cottonwood Police Department
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Colt Grill in VOC closed by Yavapai County
- Assault at Verde Valley Fair under investigation
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Cottonwood man arrested inside Ace Hardware
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
- Cottonwood now a Bill of Rights sanctuary city
- Snakes alive: Verde Valley has lots of rattlers this spring
- Fire destroys home In Camp Verde
- Obituary: Cory Ray Felix 1982-2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: