OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, June 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man accused of assaulting officer, illegally trying to enter homes

Ian Mata

Ian Mata

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: June 4, 2021 3:20 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — A Cottonwood was jailed this week after he allegedly tried to enter a vacant home and later assaulted an officer.

Ian G. Mata, 23, was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and criminal damage, according to a news release.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Cottonwood police officers responded to an area along Verde Heights Drive for a report of a man attempting to enter a home that was supposed to be vacant, police said.

As officers were en route, multiple callers phoned police to report that the man was going throughout the neighborhood trying to enter several other homes.

When officers located Mata in a roadway, where he was allegedly yelling at passing motorist and making obscene gestures.

According to the release, Mata then became aggressive and began yelling and running toward officers. He then attempted to shut a door on an officer who was emerging from his vehicle.

Mata continued resisting arrest, the report said. He was eventually taken to jail.

One of the officers sustained a minor hand injury and later received medical treatment, the release states.

Mata also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He remained at the Detention Center on June 4 on paper bonds of $7,500 and $250.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Glendale man arrested for assautling utility worker with rock
Police arrest homeless man for sexual assault
Man arrested, charged in stabbing near Cottonwood Circle K
Police: Man broke into home and sexually assaulted, tried to suffocate woman
SWAT team ends Clarkdale hostage-barricade incident
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News