TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, June 04
Obituary: Mark A. Benassi, 1976-2021

Originally Published: June 4, 2021 1:17 p.m.

Mark A. Benassi, 45, of Cottonwood, passed away May 31.

He was born February 19, 1976 in Phoenix, the son of Luciano and Rose Benassi.

Mark was a kind and caring person. He was always willing to help the less fortunate with his limited means.

He leaves his parents, Luciano and Rose Benassi of Arizona; two sons, Andrew Michael Benassi of Arizona and Adam Tyler Benassi of North Carolina and a daughter, Emily Marie Benassi of Arizona.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Westcott Funeral Home. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 10 at Immaculate Conception Parish at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

News