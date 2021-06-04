Obituary: Mark A. Benassi, 1976-2021

Mark A. Benassi, 45, of Cottonwood, passed away May 31.

He was born February 19, 1976 in Phoenix, the son of Luciano and Rose Benassi.



Mark was a kind and caring person. He was always willing to help the less fortunate with his limited means.





He leaves his parents, Luciano and Rose Benassi of Arizona; two sons, Andrew Michael Benassi of Arizona and Adam Tyler Benassi of North Carolina and a daughter, Emily Marie Benassi of Arizona.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Westcott Funeral Home. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 10 at Immaculate Conception Parish at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery.



An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.