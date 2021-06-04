OFFERS
Obituary: Richard Margopoulos, 1949-2021

Originally Published: June 4, 2021 1:11 p.m.

Richard Margopoulos was born June 11, 1949 in Jersey City, New Jersey and passed away May 27, 2021 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory of Prescott, Arizona.

