Obituary: Roger Blake Fitch, 1936-2021

Roger Blake Fitch, age 85, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on May 26, 2021.

He was born on March 10, 1936 in Wichita, Kansas to Kenneth Charles Fitch and Louise McKibben Blake Fitch.



Roger married Sally Fay Dean of Kansas City, Missouri on December 26, 1971 at Christ Episcopal Church in Emporia, Virginia. Roger and Sally celebrated 45 years of loving marriage.



Roger graduated from Wichita East High School and Wichita State University. He worked at New York Life Insurance Company in Wichita, Kansas, and later joined the Episcopal Church Army, where he met his future wife, Sally. They worked together at Jackson-Field Girls Home in Jarrett, Virginia. Soon after, Roger and Sally moved to Cottonwood, Arizona where they owned and operated the local Dairy Queen for many years. They returned to the Kansas City area in 2015.



Roger was a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Overland Park, Kansas. He was active in church his entire life and did volunteer work both at church and in the community. He enjoyed traveling and visited all fifty states after his retirement.



Roger had a beautiful baritone voice and he loved to sing. He was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society in Kansas and Arizona.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and his sister, Melinda Fitch Smith. He is survived by two nephews, Bob Smith of Richardson, Texas, and Tom Smith (Allison) of Kansas City, Missouri, along with three brothers-in-law, Raymond Dean (Sarah) of Lawrence, KS, James Dean of Lawrenceville, GA, and Frank Dean (Lori) of Roeland Park, KS.



Roger was dearly loved and will be long remembered for his wit, good humor, and relentlessly positive attitude. He brought joy to everyone he met, and he will be sorely missed by his family and a wide circle of friends.



Burial of ashes will be preceded by a family graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11th at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas.



In lieu of flowers, Roger requested memorial contributions to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 9514 Perry Lane, Overland Park, Kansas 66212.





