Obituary: Lois L. Lombardi

Lois L. Lombardi, 85 of Cornville, Arizona, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021.

She was born July 1, 1935 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Lois loved being a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Lois married Anthony Lombardi in 1954 and he preceded her in death on August 31, 2010

When it was time to retire, they chose to move to Cornville in 1983 to enjoy their later years. Lois became very involved in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she had many friends. She was able to travel abroad with a few of those friends and it was a highlight for her that she fondly spoke about.

Services for Lois are being handled at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave in Cottonwood on June 15, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. The funeral will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood on June 16, 2021 with Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to eternal rest next to her husband and grandson at All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

