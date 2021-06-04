Obituary: Lois L. Lombardi
Lois L. Lombardi, 85 of Cornville, Arizona, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021.
She was born July 1, 1935 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Lois loved being a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Lois married Anthony Lombardi in 1954 and he preceded her in death on August 31, 2010
When it was time to retire, they chose to move to Cornville in 1983 to enjoy their later years. Lois became very involved in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she had many friends. She was able to travel abroad with a few of those friends and it was a highlight for her that she fondly spoke about.
Services for Lois are being handled at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave in Cottonwood on June 15, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. The funeral will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood on June 16, 2021 with Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m.
She will be laid to eternal rest next to her husband and grandson at All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
- Cottonwood now a Bill of Rights sanctuary city
- Fire destroys home In Camp Verde
- Colt Grill in VOC closed by Yavapai County
- 11-year-old faces felony arson charges in fire at Beaver Creek Golf Course
- Monsoons? Don’t hold your breath
- Prescott Valley’s Arizona Downs back in the saddle
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- Former Phoenix TV anchor to run for governor
- City’s finest honored by Cottonwood Police Department
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Colt Grill in VOC closed by Yavapai County
- Assault at Verde Valley Fair under investigation
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Cottonwood man arrested inside Ace Hardware
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
- Cottonwood now a Bill of Rights sanctuary city
- Snakes alive: Verde Valley has lots of rattlers this spring
- Fire destroys home In Camp Verde
- Obituary: Cory Ray Felix 1982-2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: