Reward offered in Daniel Bright School vandalism

COTTONWOOD — A reward is being offered for information about vandalism at a Cottonwood school.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Dr. Daniel Bright School in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 2, for a report of gunfire. While deputies didn’t find any evidence guns had been fired in the area, they did discover broken windows and vandalism at the school.

Deputies discovered that three windows on the school buildings had been broken with rocks, the release states. There was also extensive damage caused by graffiti on several of the school walls and sidewalks.

Security cameras captured video of three individuals on the school grounds at the time the disturbance was reported.

One person was wearing a black sweatshirt with a logo in front and back, and light colored pants. The second person was wearing a white sweatshirt with the hood pulled over their head and black sweatpants.

The third person was wearing all black.

The only image supplied to the media by YCSO of a suspect is grainy and shows the back of a person wearing a dark hoodie.

Investigators estimate the cost of the damages is in the thousands of dollars.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering as much as $300 in cash as a reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests in this case.



To earn this reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip through yavapaisw.com.