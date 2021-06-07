55th Wedding Anniversary
Originally Published: June 7, 2021 10:53 a.m.
Cottonwood’s Thomas and Diana Serafini were married June 10, 1966, in Santa Fe Springs, California. Longtime residents of Cottonwood, the Serafinis are the parents of two children, Matthew Serafini and Emily Serafini. Courtesy photos.
