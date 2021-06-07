Community events and announcements: June 7, 2021

Here are some upcoming events and other announcements about things happening in the Verde Valley this month.

Cottonwood seeks volunteer for Victim Assistance Program

Under general supervision, this position supplements and enhances the activities of the Victim Assistance program, and ensures victims of crimes are aware of support and assistance series available to them; and performs related duties as assigned. This position will work out of the Victim Services office in the Cottonwood Municipal Court.

Volunteers must have the ability to pass an in-depth departmental background check including a certified polygraph test, must possess a high school diploma or equivalent, must possess a valid AZ driver’s license; and experience in victim assistance or advocacy is preferred but not necessary.

If you are interested in serving your community in this capacity, please consider volunteering. Further details and application instructions are available at the Human Resources office, 821 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at https://az-cottonwood.civicplushrms.com/CareerPortal/Jobs.aspx.

Concert at Immaculate Conception

Composer, pianist, and inspirational speaker Eric Genuis will be accompanied by a world-class violinist, cellist, and vocalist when he performs at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Sunday, June 27.

The 3 p.m. “Concert for Hope” will take place at the church located at 700 N. Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood.

“Concerts for Hope” takes Carnegie Hall-type performances into prisons, VA hospitals, homeless shelters and inner-city schools. The reaction to his music is most often spoken of as hope, especially by men and women who are in maximum-security prisons.

Donations sought at June 19 ‘resource fair’

The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Yavapai County are hosting a “resource fair” Saturday, June 19 at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds, located at 800 E. Cherry Street in Cottonwood, will be the site of a fair dedicated to making sure each Yavapai County family has the resources it needs to succeed.

The resource fair provides a convenient, central location to access health, education and other human services, all in one location. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will connect you with services available to assist you in your day-to-day life in the areas of health, basic needs, safety and social issues.





The fair is free and open to the public. More than 25 nonprofits and community organizations will be represented.

Organizers are calling on the community to gather donations in support of our local non-profit partners. A drive-thru area will accept cash donations (including coins), non-perishable food items, cases of water, sun screen, socks and blankets.

For information, call the United Way at 928-778-6605 or the Cottonwood Chamber at 928-634-7593.

Craft shows at Camp Verde RV park

Verde River Resort will be hosting a Craft Show on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Verde Valley RV Resort Park, located at 1472 Horseshoe Bend, Camp Verde. Free admission.

There will be a large variety of crafts, everything from beaded items, crocheted and knitted items, wooden toys, homemade pastries and candies, glass treasures, cards, flags, tiles, Alaskan carvings, plaster items, goat milk soap and lotions, eagles made from wood clothespins and quilted and other sewn items.

Masks will be required inside the building, optional outside.

Please be sure to mark your calendars for the following dates: July 10, August 14, September 11, October 23, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.

Cottonwood historic preservation

The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The following topics will be discussed: Matching grant applications and process, design guidelines update, home tour update and landmarking status.

Material relating to the above is available for review from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Thursday, and Fridays from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at the Community Development Department.

A verbal comment period will be provided during each hearing item. The Chair may impose a time limit on each speaker. The Commission will not consider written materials submitted less than three working days before the meeting.

Bookmarks book sale begins

Calling all bibliophiles and literary liaisons of the library! The Bookmarks, Friends of the Cottonwood Public Library's long awaited annual book sale has finally returned!

Featuring thousands of books of your favorite authors at a great price! The book sale runs the entire month of June and is located inside the Cottonwood Public Library.

Interested perusers of prose, poetry and political satire are welcome and you don't even have to be a member of Bookmarks to avail of the great savings on books, DVDs and CDs. Everything at the Bookmarks book sale is half off!

Visit the Cottonwood Public Library at 100 S Sixth Street, across from the rec center Monday through Friday from 9am to 6pm and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm.

Cottonwood sets public hearing for city budget June 15

The Cottonwood City Council will conduct a public hearing on the Tentative Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Budget at 6 p.m., June 15, at the Council Chambers 826 N. Main Street, Cottonwood.

Citizens are welcome to provide written and/or verbal comments regarding the Tentative Budget and present at this public meeting.

The budget for fiscal year 2022 is available online at cottonwoodaz.gov/665/Annual-Budget-Information.

Monthly food boxes available for Verde Valley seniors

Manzanita Outreach has expanded its Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as the Senior Food Box Program.

The food boxes contain canned items such as fruit, vegetables, meat or fish, bottled juice, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter and cereal. The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Qualified Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older who meet a monthly income requirement) may register and receive their monthly box at a drive-through at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood. The organization also offers home delivery to homebound seniors in the Cottonwood area.

For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Manzanita Outreach’s CSFP Coordinator Donna Newcomb at 623-694-4796.

Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, go to ManzanitaOutreach.org.

City of Sedona requests public comment on stormwater quality management

In order to protect Oak Creek from pollutants, and as part of administering the Stormwater Quality Management Program, the Sedona Public Works Department is requesting public comment on their SQMP. This public outreach also helps maintain compliance with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

The SQMP identifies steps the city will take to enhance the quality of stormwater draining from its stormwater system. The SQMP also addresses activities that may result in stormwater pollution from construction sites, existing developments, government agencies, and residents or tourists. The plan does not, however, deal with the volume of water the system handles.

“We value the public input we receive from residents on stormwater management and will take this input into consideration in future SQMP updates,” said Michael Righi, assistant engineer, city of Sedona.

The Sedona SQMP is available on the city of Sedona website at www.sedonaaz.gov by clicking “Your Government” and selecting “Public Works” under the “Departments” header in the drop-down menu.

Select “Storms and Stormwater” and then Sedona Stormwater Management Program under the Stormwater Management sub-header.

Please submit comments by June 30, 2021 via email to Righi at mrighi@sedonaaz.gov. Comments may also be sent via mail to Public Works Department ATTN: Michael Righi, 102 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona, AZ, 86336.

July 4 business decoration contest

Businesses and business organizations of the Verde Valley, show your pride in your community by decorating for the Fourth of July. Prizes will be awarded for the municipality with the highest percentage of participants and the business that shows the most patriotism as voted on by the Donald C. Thompson American Legion Post 135 Family Board of Officers.

Cost is $10 per business to participate.

All proceeds go to the Donald C. Thompson American Legion Post 135 Building Fund. This event is hosted by the Women of the Moose. Please contact Dianna Ortiz, 928) 254-8343, with any questions or instructions to sign up.

In-person Star Party Friday, June 11

Camp Verde Community Library is collaborating with the Camp Verde Dark-Sky Community to host an in-person Star Party on Friday, June 11 starting at 5:30p at Rezzonico Family Park and inside the library.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs to the park, bring water to drink, and wear close-toed, sturdy shoes for walking on uneven ground after dark. Register for the Star Party on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/145777750175/

Start the evening with a free picnic supper under the Ramada at Rezzonico Family Park. After supper, take a walk around the Park’s Storywalk to find out how many facts you know about dark skies.

6:00p inside the library: Hands-on activities, demonstrations, and games for children provided by Science Vortex, National Park Service, and Arizona Science Center

7:30p under the Ramada at the park: storytelling to include Tales of Tails in the night sky

8:00p-9:30p Star-gazing at the telescope pads in the park

The library has four birdwatching backpacks with binoculars that can also be used for stargazing. Check one out to use at the star party! Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 N Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380.

MATFORCE partners with Catholic Charities to bring free summer camp for second year

Through the Trauma Lens Care program MATFORCE understands that children from hard places often need more positive experiences to help build resiliency in their lives. Therefore, MATFORCE and Catholic Charities are partnering to bring a respite summer camp to children in foster care again this year.

This camp is for current and past foster children 5- to 18-years old who have high behavioral health needs. Through this community partnership Catholic Charities is able to host the summer camp at no cost to families who participate.

The Respite Summer Camp will be held June 21- 23, 9 am to 3 pm each day at Prescott Pines Camp in Prescott. Lunch will be included each day for camp attendees. Activities include outdoor play, arts and crafts, music, water activities, zip line, archery, rock wall, and more.

To register for this free summer camp contact Rebecca Hancock at (928) 848-9304 or RHancock@cc-az.org. For more information about MATFORCE visit matforce.org or the Trauma Lens Care program please visit TraumaLensCare.org.

Camp Verde Community Library offers free online banking class

Starting on Wednesday, June 9, 3-4 pm and continuing for the next three weeks on Wednesday at the same time, the Ready Set Bank Digital Basics course, taught by local resident Lynn Sweitzer, provides an introduction to online banking, including the benefits of online banking, how to get started, and how banks protect your information. Students will learn about encryption, multi-factor authentication, how to avoid scams, and ways to be safe online. The course will also cover an introduction to downloading and using apps, and common online banking functions, such as how to deposit a check with a smartphone, online bill pay, and setting account alerts.

The class will be offered in-person at the library and also via Zoom so that people can take the class from home. The Zoom Meeting info is as follows:

June 9: Meeting ID: 873 6831 7328 Passcode: 434209

June 16: Meeting ID: 879 1566 7514 Passcode: 406927

June 23: Meeting ID: 845 9497 5384 Passcode: 242130

June 30: Meeting ID: 874 6547 6626 Passcode: 338494

This class is part of the Community Connect: Digital Access at Home Grant that our library received, made possible by Capital One and the Amercian Library Association.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 N Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380.

Writing Bootcamp: how to write pop fiction

Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Ender's Game — what do they all have in common? They're hugely popular. If you think you have it in you to create that kind of must-read book about adventure and intrigue, join us for a two-week trip into the imagination.



Students will come away with a firm PLAN to get their novel idea completed: learn how to outline, how to schedule and prioritize writing, and even get your book in front of agents and publishers.

This class is offered through Yavapai College and Camp Verde Community Library for grades 6-9 at the library starting Tuesday, July 6, 2-4 p.m. The class continues at the same time and location on Thursday, July 8th, Tuesday, July 13th and Thursday, July 15th. All supplies provided! Cost is $50.

About Your Instructor: Zachary (Zack) Jernigan is a science fiction and fantasy author from Arizona. He has sold numerous short stories and three novels, the most recent of which will be available next February. He teaches as a creative writing instructor at Yavapai College, where he also manages the Verde Community Education program. Contact him at 928-634-6537 or zachary.jernigan@yc.edu.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Camp Verde Corn Fest July 17

Corn Fest is back for 2021 on Saturday, July 17 in downtown Camp Verde.

Enjoy this one-day event featuring fresh roasted Hauser & Hauser corn in a street fair type setting.

Lots of other good eats with food trucks and live musical entertainment plus vendors with all types of products for sale.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with free admission and the fun continues until 8 p.m. After missing last year due to COVID-19, the event will return for its 27th year to celebrate Camp Verde agriculture and hometown fun.

Fresh local corn for purchase to benefit a local non-profit and take home will also be available.

There is still outside vendor space available through visitcampverde.com.

The Community Gym will offer inside vendor space, as well as tables and chairs for attendees to rest out of the sun.

Local community groups are encouraged to become vendors to promote and support their organizations. Interested non-profits should contact Parks & Rec at Parks@campverde.az.gov or 928-554-0820, option 3.

Outside and limited inside vendor space is still available and can be done through the VisitCampVerde.com website.

This event will include the Verde Valley Ranger’s beer garden and a co-located kick boxing event in the evening.

The kick boxing event will have an admission charge and returns after a successful premier in 2019. Volunteers are also being recruited to help with set-up and tear down as well as gate keepers.

Community involvement and participation is key to this event remaining vital and alive.

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at parks@campverde.az.gov or 928-554-0820, option 3 to volunteer, more information or vendor application.

Yavapai Silent Witness open golf tournament Sept. 11

After a very unwelcomed COVID-19 caused hiatus, Yavapai Silent Witness is revving up to put on its best golf tournament yet.

Saturday, Sept. 11, golfers of every walk of life are invited to come out and enjoy the links and an exhilarating round of golf at the Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott while supporting a great cause.

This year marks the 40th anniversary for Yavapai Silent Witness. This year the event falls on Sept. 11. Yavapai Silent Witness will honor first responders and many others who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day with a special opening ceremony.

Events like this golf tournament have been instrumental in allowing us to continue to bring the community and the media together, with law enforcement to team up against felons and bring them to justice.

Funds generated from this event not only pay for our day-to-day operations, but more importantly, allow us to pay generous cash rewards to our anonymous tipsters.

Since its inception, Yavapai Silent Witness has helped bring 3,820 felons to justice, paid $551,375 in rewards, recovered over $1.9 million in property, and seized over $15 million in illegal drugs.

So come out to enjoy a day of golf, win prizes, and support an important cause. Even if you don’t want to golf, you are welcome to come out and honor some of the very important heroes in our nation’s history at the opening ceremony.

To register, visit yavapaisw.com/Portals/0/SilentWitnessOpenRegistrationForm.pdf.

Send all registration forms and tournament fees to Yavapai Silent Witness, P.O. Box 2524, Prescott, AZ 86302.

Also visit yavapaisw.com for updates.

Quick start marketing, selling concepts

Join the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center on June 29 for “Quick Start Marketing and Selling Concepts.”

In today's digital world, business owners need to create consistent and attractive content for a strong online presence.

While we aren't all graphic designers and digital artists, there are tools that can help us strengthen our brand and tell a better story for our business.

Join Jeri Denniston and Ruth Ellen Elinski for an interactive session on the digital design tool Canva.

Create designs while learning the tips and tricks to using this easy and effective online resource.

Learn how to use Canva's templates and design tools; Create brand-specific digital designs using your own photographs, logo, and color palate; create consistent messages across all platforms; design appealing digital media posts in line with your brand and industry.

Register online at bit.ly/Canva0525.

Sedona Car Show

The Sedona Car Club’s 38th annual Car Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Sedona Airport.

This year’s show will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the E Type Jaguar.

Check-in time for cars entered in the show is from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Entry forms can be found on the car club website at sedonacarclub.com.

Registration fees for Classes A-L are $25, non-judged display (all years) is $20; replicas, kit cars, homebuilts, etc. will be welcome in the Display Class.

Trophies will be awarded for first place and second place, Presidents’ Choice, Best of Show, and Mayor’s Choice.

Entries are limited to the first 110 cars. Mail registration forms to Sedona Car Club, 160 Rojo Vista Court, Sedona, AZ 86351.

Entries must be postmarked by Saturday, Sept. 18.

Questions can be directed to the car show committee at info@sedonacarclub.com or to David Lombardi, club president, at 928-300-4248.

Yavapai College offers students one free class for fall 2021 semester

Yavapai College will offer one free class to students who are registered for the fall 2021 semester.

The One Class Free initiative is funded by CARES and CRRSAA federal grant money to support students in need due to COVID-19.

Any student registered for a credit class is eligible to receive up to three credits worth of tuition for free, at the standard tuition rate, with a maximum of $285 received per student.

Eligible students include new students taking credit classes, continuing students taking credit classes, personal interest students taking credit classes, and high school students taking credit classes.

To apply for the grant money, students must complete the survey at yc.edu/CARES.

Yavapai College recently announced that it would move to the green phase of its COVID-19 re-entry plan, beginning on June 1. The move to the green phase will bring back more in-person classes and services.



Classes begin Aug. 16.

Visit yc.edu or call 928-717-7777 to connect with an admission advisor and get started today.

Sedona Village Learning Center to hold inaugural golf benefit

A day of golf with friends at the Sedona Golf Resort followed by a banquet.

Rotten Johnny’s of the Village of Oak Creek and Geter Plumbing have organized the fun-filled, shotgun-start golf benefit beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 13 to raise money for scholarships at Sedona Village Learning Center (SVLC).

The daylong event includes games, a silent auction, a raffle and giveaway prizes, followed by a banquet with wine and other beverages.

The 6,646-yard, par-71 course is widely considered among the world's most unforgettable golf experiences. Winding around the famed red rocks of Sedona, each hole provides an adventure.

This championship Sedona golf course receives continuous four-star reviews.

The abundant and luxurious after-party banquet, donated by Rotten Johnny’s Wood Fired Pizza and Geter Plumbing, is reason enough to participate, with a menu that includes a raw bar (oysters, shrimp, crab), salads, grill (ribeye steak, lobster, vegetables), desserts, wine, beer and other beverages.

Sign up at sedonavillage.org/events. Call 928-285-3958 for more information.

Beaver Creek assembling 2032 vision plan

The Beaver Creek Community Vision/Plan is in the process of being updated. Volunteers are needed to work on the plan to reflect what Beaver Creek wants Beaver Creek to look and feel like by 2032.

Anyone willing to do some research and donate some time is invited to email contact@beavercreekaz.us and indicate how they would like to help. The areas that will need committee members are water, transportation, land use and open space.

Anyone unable to participate on a committee but still wants to be involved, there will be opportunities to attend general meetings and/or sending in questions and comments via email.

Cottonwood Historic Preservation vacancy

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill one seat on its Historic Preservation Commission.

The seat is a partial term that expires Oct. 20, 2023.

This volunteer position is appointed by the Cottonwood City Council and serves without pay. The available seat must be filled by a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.

The Commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city. The two members whom need not be residents of the city must have substantial ties within the corporate limits of the city, such as owning real property, owning a business, employment within the city limits, or based on any other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required.

The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the City of Cottonwood.

The Commission also reviews development within historic districts, maintains the local historic properties inventory, and assists with designating historic landmarks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 821 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Friday, April 30.

For more information, call Jim Padgett in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, ext. 3320.