OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Three, two, one … Arizona high schools consider adopting shot clock for basketball

Many high school coaches in Arizona are in support of adding a shot clock to high school games. Corona del Sol boys basketball coach Neil MacDonald believes adding one is a logical move. (File photo by Alina Nelson/Cronkite News)

Many high school coaches in Arizona are in support of adding a shot clock to high school games. Corona del Sol boys basketball coach Neil MacDonald believes adding one is a logical move. (File photo by Alina Nelson/Cronkite News)

DAVID PAYNE Cronkite News
Originally Published: June 7, 2021 2:14 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

NFHS Baseball Rules Committee expands DH
Mai wins Western Section Coach of the Year
Here comes the boom: Arizona girls high school wrestling participation nearly doubles
How switching high schools for sports works during COVID-19 era
Macafee's Monologues: NFHS announces highest sports participation amount to date. Top 7.8 million
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News