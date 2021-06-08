Full slate of creative activites offered at Sedona Arts Academy

Sedona Arts Academy announces Painting Just for fun with Phyllis Anglin June 10, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The $35 fee includes all of your painting supplies and lights snacks and a beverage.

The Sedona Arts Academy is located in The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek.

Wine 101 – The Pacific Wine Zone with Steve Bailey, The Mayor of Wine, June 15.

Steve Bailey has been in the wine business for more than 30 years. He is a Certified Sommelier by the Court of Master Sommeliers, and a Certified Specialist of Wine. He is also certified as an Italian Wine Specialist and holds a Level 3 certification with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust. The Wine 101 course will include education about understanding wine, including varietal types, and how to select the proper wine.

Bailey will discuss everything from selecting a glass and opening the wine to how to taste it, assess it, serve it and preserve it.

Wine 101 takes place June 15, 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets include a charcuterie board, a free wine glass and six California and French wines in the tasting. Attendance is limited to 30 people.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at bit.ly/WineTasting21 or by calling 860-705-9711.

June 25, RexRode Productions and Six String Society.

An incredible opportunity to meet and watch members of the Six String Society ‘Celestial Sirens’ cast perform in an intimate setting, June 25, 4-9 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/six-string-society-all-star-showcase-tickets-151805645773

July 5, 4-6 p.m., Jeanie Carroll will lead an American Standards Sing A Long.

Join Jeanie Carroll in a good ol’ fashion sing-a-long to classics such as Gerschwin, Porter, Sinatra, Bennett and more. Cost: $20 per person Tickets Available at the door or at http://bit.ly/ SAA-sing-a-long

All events will be held at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone, please call 860-705-9711.

Sedona Arts Academy has additional events to offer as well.

Andrea Ferazz and Sam Jay will host Open Mic Night from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. every Sunday.

Bring your favorite poems, music, originals or from your favorite authors, to share. The suggested donation for participants is $10.