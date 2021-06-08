Open mic in Old Town Cottonwood

The Verde Valley Open Mic will have its first live open mic Sunday, June 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Fojol Brothers, 777 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood.

The open mic has been held virtually for 63 consecutive weeks on Sundays since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hosted by Shelley and Woody Haiken, the live open mic is open to musicians of all skill levels.

The Verde Valley Open Mic will be held the second and fourth Sundays of each month. It will be held under a large open tent, with a fully equipped sound system.

To keep musicians safe, there will be disposable covers available for the microphones.

Players are welcome to bring their own microphones. Players needing a music stand will need to bring their own.

Non-players are welcome, as there is plenty of seating for all audience members.