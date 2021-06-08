Sugar Thieves, Penny’s Birthday Bash highlight week’s fun at Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, June 12, Main Stage presents the return of Tempe’s own Sugar Thieves.

One of Arizona’s favorite bands will make their long-awaited return to the Verde Valley for “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” hostess Penny Smith’s birthday bash.

Self-described as playing “meat shakin’ blues,” the Sugar Thieves always put on a fun and lively show. Because this is a birthday celebration, there will be food trucks on-site. There is a $10 cover charge for this 21+ event.

Main Stage has regular nightly events as well as listed special events. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave, Tuesday’s karaoke night is hosted by Andrew Benassi and Friday’s karaoke is hosted by Lauren Tucker. All the nights of karaoke start at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m.

Thursdays are “Smarty Pants Trivia” starting at 7 p.m.

Every fourth Thursday is Beer School which starts at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.

Call 928-202-3460 for any questions or concerns.