Facemask mandate lifted at Clarkdale-Jerome School
CLARKDALE -- The Clarkdale-Jerome School Board voted Tuesday to make facemasks optional beginning immediately.
“With conditions across the state and Yavapai County improving and vaccines becoming more readily available, the time has come to allow families to choose if they want their child to wear a mask at school,” said Superintendent Danny Brown said.
Other mitigation plan revisions include the discontinuation of temperature checks and also removing the requirement to wear face coverings/masks while riding in district transportation.
“We hope to review and make further revisions to our mitigation plan in the coming weeks to allow visitors and parents on campus,” said Brown. “We also know that the conditions of the pandemic can change in the future. We will be flexible, adaptable and ready to make revisions to our mitigation plan, if necessary, in the future.”
- Cottonwood now a Bill of Rights sanctuary city
- ‘Welcome to Socialism’ -- No one wants to work; Hog Wild closes its doors
- Yoga studio owner wants $300,000 from Cottonwood
- Obituary: Mark A. Benassi, 1976-2021
- Slate Fire near Flagstaff; Superior-area fire closes major highway
- Fire destroys home In Camp Verde
- Man accused of assaulting officer, illegally trying to enter homes
- Former Phoenix TV anchor to run for governor
- Monsoons? Don’t hold your breath
- Stage 2 fire restrictions take effect Friday
- Colt Grill in VOC closed by Yavapai County
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Cottonwood now a Bill of Rights sanctuary city
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- ‘Welcome to Socialism’ -- No one wants to work; Hog Wild closes its doors
- Fire destroys home In Camp Verde
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
- Snakes alive: Verde Valley has lots of rattlers this spring
- Obituary: Cory Ray Felix 1982-2021
- Sedona man charged with stealing mail
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: