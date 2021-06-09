OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, June 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Facemask mandate lifted at Clarkdale-Jerome School

The Clarkdale-Jerome School Board voted Tuesday to make facemasks optional beginning immediately. Adobe stock image.

The Clarkdale-Jerome School Board voted Tuesday to make facemasks optional beginning immediately. Adobe stock image.

Originally Published: June 9, 2021 10:13 a.m.

CLARKDALE -- The Clarkdale-Jerome School Board voted Tuesday to make facemasks optional beginning immediately.

“With conditions across the state and Yavapai County improving and vaccines becoming more readily available, the time has come to allow families to choose if they want their child to wear a mask at school,” said Superintendent Danny Brown said.

Other mitigation plan revisions include the discontinuation of temperature checks and also removing the requirement to wear face coverings/masks while riding in district transportation.

“We hope to review and make further revisions to our mitigation plan in the coming weeks to allow visitors and parents on campus,” said Brown. “We also know that the conditions of the pandemic can change in the future. We will be flexible, adaptable and ready to make revisions to our mitigation plan, if necessary, in the future.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Verde Valley schools continue with mask mandates
180-day school calendar proposed for Clarkdale Jerome
Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Clarkdale-Jerome schools won’t offer in-class instruction before Sept. 14
Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood-Oak Creek to return to online learning
Mask mandate lifted for Camp Verde schools
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News