Facemask mandate lifted at Clarkdale-Jerome School

CLARKDALE -- The Clarkdale-Jerome School Board voted Tuesday to make facemasks optional beginning immediately.



“With conditions across the state and Yavapai County improving and vaccines becoming more readily available, the time has come to allow families to choose if they want their child to wear a mask at school,” said Superintendent Danny Brown said.

Other mitigation plan revisions include the discontinuation of temperature checks and also removing the requirement to wear face coverings/masks while riding in district transportation.

“We hope to review and make further revisions to our mitigation plan in the coming weeks to allow visitors and parents on campus,” said Brown. “We also know that the conditions of the pandemic can change in the future. We will be flexible, adaptable and ready to make revisions to our mitigation plan, if necessary, in the future.”