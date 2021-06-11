Clarkdale town manager resigns
Executive session scheduled Tuesday to discuss interim, permanent replacement
Originally Published: June 11, 2021 2:06 p.m.
Most Read
- Yoga studio owner wants $300,000 from Cottonwood
- ‘Welcome to Socialism’ -- No one wants to work; Hog Wild closes its doors
- Obituary: Mark A. Benassi, 1976-2021
- Slate Fire near Flagstaff; Superior-area fire closes major highway
- Stage 2 fire restrictions take effect Friday
- Man accused of assaulting officer, illegally trying to enter homes
- Cottonwood now a Bill of Rights sanctuary city
- Reward offered in Daniel Bright School vandalism
- 'UFO' floating over Prescott was a NASA research balloon
- Bubba needs a home! Dog has been at shelter for 500 days
- Colt Grill in VOC closed by Yavapai County
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Cottonwood now a Bill of Rights sanctuary city
- Yoga studio owner wants $300,000 from Cottonwood
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- ‘Welcome to Socialism’ -- No one wants to work; Hog Wild closes its doors
- Fire destroys home In Camp Verde
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
- Snakes alive: Verde Valley has lots of rattlers this spring
- Obituary: Cory Ray Felix 1982-2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: