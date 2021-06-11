OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, June 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Allen Lee Godard, 1961-2021

Allen Lee Godard

Allen Lee Godard

Originally Published: June 11, 2021 12:16 p.m.

Allen Lee Godard passed away June 1, 2021 of a heart attack while camping in Utah.

Allen was born January 10, 1961 to Don and Carol Godard in Marcus J. Lawrence Hospital, located in Old Town Cottonwood.

He graduated from Mingus Union High School in 1979 and earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arizona. He was employed by U.S. Gypsum for over 25 years.

Allen is survived by his son, Allen Lee Godard Jr. (Vanessa); grandson, Jack Lee Godard; wife, Billie Jean (BJ) Godard and sister, Connie Ross (Donald). He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Godard.

Arrangements are being handled by Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, UT. No services will be held.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Joseph Wesley Mayer, 1942-2021
Obituary: Ricky Allen Ashby 1953-2018
Obituary: Roy Bacon 1939-2021
Obituary: Alan Lowell Christian
Obituary: Rev. John William Jenkins 1930-2021

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News