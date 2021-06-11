Obituary: Allen Lee Godard, 1961-2021
Allen Lee Godard passed away June 1, 2021 of a heart attack while camping in Utah.
Allen was born January 10, 1961 to Don and Carol Godard in Marcus J. Lawrence Hospital, located in Old Town Cottonwood.
He graduated from Mingus Union High School in 1979 and earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arizona. He was employed by U.S. Gypsum for over 25 years.
Allen is survived by his son, Allen Lee Godard Jr. (Vanessa); grandson, Jack Lee Godard; wife, Billie Jean (BJ) Godard and sister, Connie Ross (Donald). He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Godard.
Arrangements are being handled by Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, UT. No services will be held.
Information was provided by the family.
