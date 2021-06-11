Obituary: Jeffrey Glen Davidson
Originally Published: June 11, 2021 12:06 p.m.
Jeffrey Glen Davidson, age 61, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on June 3, 2021 in Camp Verde, Arizona.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley, Arizona is in charge of the arrangements.
