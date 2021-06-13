UPDATE: Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area

Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area.

According to a Tweet from AZ State Forestry, the wildfire was reported at about noon in the Page Springs area near the Panorama community.

All residents to the east of Page Springs Road near the Panorama community have been given a “Go” message to evacuate.

The evacuation center for the fire at the Mingus Union High School gymnasium, 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.

In addition to ground crews, there is also air support in an attempt to contain the blaze.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Track the fire and the evacuation orders here.