OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

UPDATE: Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area

Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. The fire is about a mile north side of Cornville Road. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. The fire is about a mile north side of Cornville Road. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Dan Engler, Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: June 13, 2021 3:52 p.m.

photo

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

photo

Residents take to their roofs to guard their homes off Cornville Road. Vvn/vyto Starinskas

Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area.

According to a Tweet from AZ State Forestry, the wildfire was reported at about noon in the Page Springs area near the Panorama community.

All residents to the east of Page Springs Road near the Panorama community have been given a “Go” message to evacuate.

The evacuation center for the fire at the Mingus Union High School gymnasium, 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.

In addition to ground crews, there is also air support in an attempt to contain the blaze.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Track the fire and the evacuation orders here.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Wildland fire just north of State Route 179 has burned 120 acres
Camp Verde ‘green’ pile smoke will be seen for weeks
Christopher Dowell named Cottonwood Police Officer of the Year
Propane truck fire closes State Route 260 for about 5 hours
Fire on Interstate creates massive traffic jam
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News