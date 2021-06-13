UPDATE: Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area
Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area.
According to a Tweet from AZ State Forestry, the wildfire was reported at about noon in the Page Springs area near the Panorama community.
All residents to the east of Page Springs Road near the Panorama community have been given a “Go” message to evacuate.
The evacuation center for the fire at the Mingus Union High School gymnasium, 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.
In addition to ground crews, there is also air support in an attempt to contain the blaze.
We will provide more information as it becomes available.
Track the fire and the evacuation orders here.
- Yoga studio owner wants $300,000 from Cottonwood
- Slate Fire near Flagstaff; Superior-area fire closes major highway
- Ducey to terminate federal jobless benefits for Arizonans
- Stage 2 fire restrictions take effect Friday
- Obituary: Mark A. Benassi, 1976-2021
- ‘Welcome to Socialism’ -- No one wants to work; Hog Wild closes its doors
- Clarkdale town manager resigns
- 'UFO' floating over Prescott was a NASA research balloon
- Sedona Council wants chamber to put brakes on tourism marketing
- Tow-truck driver stops brush fire
- Colt Grill in VOC closed by Yavapai County
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Yoga studio owner wants $300,000 from Cottonwood
- Cottonwood now a Bill of Rights sanctuary city
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- ‘Welcome to Socialism’ -- No one wants to work; Hog Wild closes its doors
- Fire destroys home In Camp Verde
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
- Snakes alive: Verde Valley has lots of rattlers this spring
- Obituary: Mark A. Benassi, 1976-2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: