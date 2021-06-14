Clarkdale Concerts in the Park series resumes this weekend

Clarkdale welcomes back Tony Buck and Cadillac Angels Saturday, June 19, at the Clarkdale Town Park Gazebo located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street.

This is the first concert of seven in the 2021 concert series. The full schedule is available on the Town of Clarkdale website, www.clarkdale.az.gov.

The Cadillac Angels have performed in over 30 states, seven countries and in Clarkdale Town Park for many years. They are one of the best Americana music bands around and a crowd favorite. Taking what they love from many genres, they have created their own unique hybrid sound. Visit their website at www.cadillacangels.com .

Please note the new concert times, 6-8 p.m. Bring your own chairs and food/water. All concerts are free, dogs are welcome on a leash and please remember alcohol is not permitted in the park. The town encourages social distancing and respect for your neighbor.

The Town of Clarkdale Parks & Recreation Department thanks State Farm Agent Jennifer Griffin and Humana Agent Craig Schneider for being 2021 Concerts in the Park Community Partners.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts contact the Parks & Recreation Department at (928) 639-2460, visit www.clarkdale.az.gov, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.

