High school serves as shelter for fire victims

COTTONWOOD - Even though American Red Cross volunteers didn’t have to assist many residents on the first day of the Cornville Fire, they were prepared and had an operational shelter up and running quickly.

Dave Curtis of Camp Verde and about three other volunteers were in Mingus Union High School’s small gym Sunday, hours after the fire had destroyed one outbuilding and was headed toward more homes.

A “go” order was issued for an area along Lee Pasture Road, east of Page Springs Road, south of the Oak Creek Vineyard and north of Cornville Road.

While most residents who evacuated found hotels or friends or relatives to stay with, a handful made their way to the Mingus Union shelter.

Curtis said all of those who came to or were brought to the shelter eventually made other plans, and he didn’t think the shelter would need to house anyone overnight.

Scott Johnston said neither he nor his wife, Karen, drive anymore. He said Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue brought them to the high school when the “go” order was given late Sunday afternoon.

They tried to take their pet, KimmyCat, with them. However, after the large cat wouldn’t fit in the box Scott intended to transport her in, KimmyCat scurried into a part of the master bedroom where no one could quickly reach her, so she was left behind in the house.

Karen Johnston said she’s been in touch with neighbors and those who have a vantage point of the fire, asking if it appeared the home had been spared, which it had.

She is confident firefighters will be able to be able to keep the fire from destroying their home, even though she noticed it had burned on both sides of Lee Pasture Road.

The couple found a Cottonwood hotel with a vacancy and found a ride there.

Curtis said typically, depending on the sudden nature of a disaster and its location, only about 10% of evacuees from a disaster seek services from a shelter.