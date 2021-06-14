OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

High school serves as shelter for fire victims

American Red Cross volunteer Candy Kuhn sets out snacks in Mingus Union High School’s small gym Sunday evening. Only a handful of Cornville-area residents had shown up at the quickly-established shelter at the school as of Sunday evening, though the “go” order remained in place for a significant portion of Cornville. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

American Red Cross volunteer Candy Kuhn sets out snacks in Mingus Union High School’s small gym Sunday evening. Only a handful of Cornville-area residents had shown up at the quickly-established shelter at the school as of Sunday evening, though the “go” order remained in place for a significant portion of Cornville. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: June 14, 2021 7:24 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - Even though American Red Cross volunteers didn’t have to assist many residents on the first day of the Cornville Fire, they were prepared and had an operational shelter up and running quickly.

Dave Curtis of Camp Verde and about three other volunteers were in Mingus Union High School’s small gym Sunday, hours after the fire had destroyed one outbuilding and was headed toward more homes.

A “go” order was issued for an area along Lee Pasture Road, east of Page Springs Road, south of the Oak Creek Vineyard and north of Cornville Road.

While most residents who evacuated found hotels or friends or relatives to stay with, a handful made their way to the Mingus Union shelter.

Curtis said all of those who came to or were brought to the shelter eventually made other plans, and he didn’t think the shelter would need to house anyone overnight.

Scott Johnston said neither he nor his wife, Karen, drive anymore. He said Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue brought them to the high school when the “go” order was given late Sunday afternoon.

They tried to take their pet, KimmyCat, with them. However, after the large cat wouldn’t fit in the box Scott intended to transport her in, KimmyCat scurried into a part of the master bedroom where no one could quickly reach her, so she was left behind in the house.

Karen Johnston said she’s been in touch with neighbors and those who have a vantage point of the fire, asking if it appeared the home had been spared, which it had.

She is confident firefighters will be able to be able to keep the fire from destroying their home, even though she noticed it had burned on both sides of Lee Pasture Road.

The couple found a Cottonwood hotel with a vacancy and found a ride there.

Curtis said typically, depending on the sudden nature of a disaster and its location, only about 10% of evacuees from a disaster seek services from a shelter.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Cornville Fire at 1200 acres; evacuation orders lifted
Significant flooding throughout Verde Valley (with videos)
Firefighters quickly contain brush/building fire in Cornville
Brins Fire burns north of Sedona
Wind whips Slide Fire to 4,500 acres; new fire reported at Woods Canyon
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News